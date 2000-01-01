Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLCO
- Market Cap$1.423bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:MLCO
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINUS5854641009
Company Profile
Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd is developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Asia. Its segments are City of Dreams, Altira Macau, Studio City, Mocha Clubs, Corporate and Others, and City of Dreams Manila.