Melcor Developments Ltd (TSE:MRD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MRD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MRD
- Market CapCAD224.240m
- SymbolTSE:MRD
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA5854671032
Company Profile
Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. The firm's divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers and golf courses.