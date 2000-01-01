Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. The firm's divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers and golf courses.