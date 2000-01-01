Company Profile

Melexis NV is a Belgium-based company that manufactures and distributes integrated semiconductor devices for use in automotive electronics systems. Its devices have three core capabilities: sensing analog signals and converting for use in the digital world; powering interactions between systems to drive smarter; and communicating in wired and wireless modes between components. Its product portfolio includes sensors for temperature, pressure, current, position and speed; embedded motor drivers, LED and fan drivers; and radio frequency receivers, transceivers, and transmitters. The firm has operations in Europe, Asia, and the United States.