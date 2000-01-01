Melexis NV Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:MELE)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MELE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MELE
- Market Cap€3.621bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:MELE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINBE0165385973
Company Profile
Melexis NV is a Belgium-based company that manufactures and distributes integrated semiconductor devices for use in automotive electronics systems. Its devices have three core capabilities: sensing analog signals and converting for use in the digital world; powering interactions between systems to drive smarter; and communicating in wired and wireless modes between components. Its product portfolio includes sensors for temperature, pressure, current, position and speed; embedded motor drivers, LED and fan drivers; and radio frequency receivers, transceivers, and transmitters. The firm has operations in Europe, Asia, and the United States.Melexis NV manufactures and distributes integrated semiconductor devices for automotive electronics systems. Its product portfolio includes sensors for temperature, pressure, current, embedded motor drivers, fan drivers, and radio frequency receivers.