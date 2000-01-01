Company Profile

Melia Hotels International SA is a Spanish owner and operator of hotels. The company operates midscale, upscale, and premium hotels across several brands, including Sol Hotels & Resorts, Melia Hotels & Resorts, and Gran Melia. Melia may either own or lease the hotels it operates, and hotel operation contributes the majority of company revenue. In addition, hotel owners may operate hotels under a Melia brand in a franchise agreement, or can contract Melia's management services to operate the hotel on its behalf. The company generates approximately half of its revenue in Spain, and the rest from America and the EMEA region.Melia Hotels International SA is engaged in general tourist activities and more into management and operation of hotels under ownership, rental, management or franchise arrangements, and in vacation club operations.