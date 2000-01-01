MelodyVR Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:MVR)

UK company
Company Info - MVR

  • Market Cap£79.590m
  • SymbolLSE:MVR
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorEntertainment
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD2YHN21

Company Profile

Napster Group PLC is a music company. It owns and operates the MelodyVR and Napster music platforms combining the original and exclusive content with an extensive streamed music library.EVR Holdings PLC is a holding company engaged in the creation of virtual reality content. The company also produces and distributes digital music content across the United Kingdom.

