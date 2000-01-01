Company Profile

MelodyVR Group PLC is a UK based holding company engaged in the business of creating virtual reality content. The company through its subsidiary specializes in the creation and curation of virtual reality content for distribution and consumption through its own platform. It mainly invests in media, technology and healthcare sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Rest of Europe and also has a presence in the United States and the UK.EVR Holdings PLC is a holding company engaged in the creation of virtual reality content. The company also produces and distributes digital music content across the United Kingdom.