Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MELR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MELR

  • Market Cap$41.150m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MELR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional - US
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5855531001

Company Profile

Melrose Bancorp Inc is engaged in taking deposits and investing in one- to four-family residential real estate loans and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses.

Latest MELR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .