Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MRO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MRO
- Market Cap£11.529bn
- SymbolLSE:MRO
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BZ1G4322
Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC through its subsidiary is engaged in manufacturing and supplying electricity generating equipment for the power generation, industrial, oil & gas and offshore sectors.