Company Profile

Memiontec Holdings Ltd is a one-stop integrated total solution provider of water treatment solutions through the use of membrane, ion exchange, physical, chemical and biological processes and leveraging. The company provides water and wastewater treatment solutions for use in both municipalities and a variety of industries. It diversified its business into long-term operation and maintenance of water treatment facilities and supplying water through transfer-own-operate-transfer (TOOT) and build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) projects. Its segments include Total solutions with engineering, procurement and construction (TSEPC) services; Operation, maintenance and service of water and wastewater treatment plants (OMS); Sales and distribution of systems and equipment; and Sales of water.