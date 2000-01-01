Memories Group Ltd (SGX:1H4)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1H4

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1H4

  • Market CapSGD47.710m
  • SymbolSGX:1H4
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1EB7000009

Company Profile

Memories Group Ltd, formerly SHC Capital Asia Ltd, through its subsidiary provides general insurance services. It provides insurance services for property, engineering related projects, marine & motor sector, car insurance & fire insurance, among others.

Latest 1H4 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .