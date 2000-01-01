Memories Group Ltd (SGX:1H4)
Company Info - 1H4
- Market CapSGD47.710m
- SymbolSGX:1H4
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINSG1EB7000009
Company Profile
Memories Group Ltd, formerly SHC Capital Asia Ltd, through its subsidiary provides general insurance services. It provides insurance services for property, engineering related projects, marine & motor sector, car insurance & fire insurance, among others.