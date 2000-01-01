Memphasys Ltd (ASX:MEM)

APAC company
Company Info - MEM

  • Market CapAUD4.450m
  • SymbolASX:MEM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MEM5

Company Profile

Memphasys Ltd is a bio-separations company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing separation techniques based on company's proprietary membrane technology. Its technology includes SpermSep and Hydrogel polymer membrane technology development.

