Memscap SA (EURONEXT:MEMS)

Company Info - MEMS

  • Market Cap€7.580m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MEMS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010298620

Company Profile

Memscap SA is a France-based company. It is engaged in the provision of solutions based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. The company operates in four market segments: Aerospace, Medical / Biomedical, Mass Market / Other Applications, and Optical Communications / Adaptive Optics.Memscap SA is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing components, modules, systems and solutions based on micro electro-mechanical systems.

