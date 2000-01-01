Company Profile

Memstar Technology Ltd is engaged in research, manufacturing, and application development of polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) hollow fiber membrane technology. The company products include Hollow Fiber - UF and MBR; Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Direct Competitor Replacements.Memstar Technology Ltd is one of the largest advanced membrane manufacturers in the world, specializing in PVDF hollow fibre Ultrafiltration and Microfiltration membranes. It also manufactures flat sheet Nanofiltration and Reverse Osmosis membranes.