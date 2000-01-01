Memtech International Ltd (SGX:BOL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BOL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BOL
- Market CapSGD187.710m
- SymbolSGX:BOL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINSG1CE7000007
Company Profile
Memtech International Ltd is a component solutions provider for the automotive components, industrial & medical, mobile communications and consumer digital devices. It also designs and manufactures keypads, plastics components, and touchscreen panels.