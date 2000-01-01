Memtech International Ltd (SGX:BOL)

APAC company
  • Market CapSGD187.710m
  • SymbolSGX:BOL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • ISINSG1CE7000007

Memtech International Ltd is a component solutions provider for the automotive components, industrial & medical, mobile communications and consumer digital devices. It also designs and manufactures keypads, plastics components, and touchscreen panels.

