Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MNLO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MNLO

  • Market Cap$116.560m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MNLO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5868581027

Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis.

Latest MNLO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .