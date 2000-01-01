Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO)
- Market Cap$116.560m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MNLO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS5868581027
Menlo Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis.