Mensch und Maschine Software SE (XETRA:MUM)
- Market Cap€638.490m
- SymbolXETRA:MUM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINDE0006580806
Mensch und Maschine Software SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the provision of Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Products Data Management and Building Information Management solutions. The company's business model is based on the segments, Value Added Reselling (VAR) business and M+M software. The VAR business segment covers the direct selling of CAD software to end-users and associated services. The M+M software segment contains the own development of CAD/Cam software. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Value Added Reselling business segments.