Company Profile

Mensch und Maschine Software SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the provision of Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM), Products Data Management and Building Information Management solutions. The company's business model is based on the segments, Value Added Reselling (VAR) business and M+M software. The VAR business segment covers the direct selling of CAD software to end-users and associated services. The M+M software segment contains the own development of CAD/Cam software. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Value Added Reselling business segments.