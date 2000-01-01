MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:MTSL)

North American company
Company Info - MTSL

  • Market Cap$3.400m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MTSL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0010826191

Company Profile

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd is a US-based provider of solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), CA and contact center software. Its TEM suite helps organizations reduce operational expenses, improve productivity and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology.MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd is engaged in providing services and solutions in video advertising over the internet and mobile devices and in the call accounting and telecom expense management (TEM) markets.

