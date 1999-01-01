Company Profile

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre's commerce segment (representing around 52% of net revenue in 2019) includes online marketplaces in more than a dozen Latin American countries, display and paid search advertising capabilities (MercadoClics), online store management services (MercadoShops), and third-party logistics solutions (MercadoEnvios). Its fintech segment includes an online/offline payment-processing platform (MercadoPago), mobile wallet platform, credit solutions for buyers/sellers, and asset management offerings (Mercado Fondo). The company derives more than 95% of its revenue from Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.