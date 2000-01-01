MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MELI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MELI

  • Market Cap$28.931bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MELI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS58733R1023

Company Profile

MercadoLibre Inc is an e-commerce company. It hosts the online commerce platform in Latin America, which is focused on enabling e-commerce and its related services. The company generates most of its revenue from Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Mexico.

Latest MELI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .