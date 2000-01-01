Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp operates as a bank holding company. The Bank provides a variety of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and other institutions. It provides banking services offering deposit products including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and lending products including commercial, residential mortgage, and installment loans. the company generates revenue from interest and dividends earned on loans, securities and other financial instruments.