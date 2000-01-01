Mercator Lines (Singapore) Ltd (SGX:EE6)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EE6

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EE6

  • Market CapSGD0.000m
  • SymbolSGX:EE6
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1W39939069

Company Profile

Mercator Lines (Singapore) Ltd is a Singapore based international dry bulk shipping company. The company is engaged in chartering of maritime vessels on short-term and long-term contracts, and provide marine transportation services.

Latest EE6 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .