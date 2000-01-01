Company Profile

Mercer International Inc operates in the pulp business and its operations are in Germany and Western Canada. The company is a producer of market northern bleached softwood kraft, or NBSK, pulp in the world. It is managed based on the primary products it manufactures: Pulp and Wood products. Mercer derives most of its revenue from the Pulp products.