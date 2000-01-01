Mercia Asset Management (LSE:MERC)

UK company
Company Info - MERC

  • Market Cap£75.520m
  • SymbolLSE:MERC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BSL71W47

Company Profile

Mercia Technologies PLC is an investment company focused on building early stage businesses and providing with capital, infrastructure, and management support to accelerate their development.

