Company Profile

Mercialys SA is a real estate company based in France and Europe. The firm and its subsidiaries owns and manages shopping centers in France. It has developed and promoted G LA GALLERIE brand for all its shopping centers. The company mainly operates in France. Its strategy is based on sustainable value creation through investments in medium-sized properties.Mercialys SA is a real estate company based in France and Europe. The firm and its subsidiaries owns and manages shopping centers in France. It has developed and promoted G LA GALLERIE brand for all its shopping centers.