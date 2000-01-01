Mercialys SA (EURONEXT:MERY)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MERY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MERY

  • Market Cap€604.830m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MERY
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010241638

Company Profile

Mercialys SA is a real estate company based in France and Europe. The firm and its subsidiaries owns and manages shopping centers in France. It has developed and promoted G LA GALLERIE brand for all its shopping centers. The company mainly operates in France. Its strategy is based on sustainable value creation through investments in medium-sized properties.Mercialys SA is a real estate company based in France and Europe. The firm and its subsidiaries owns and manages shopping centers in France. It has developed and promoted G LA GALLERIE brand for all its shopping centers.

Latest MERY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .