Company Profile

Mercury Fintech Holding Inc, formerly JMU Ltd is an online platform providing B2B (Business to business) services to food-industry suppliers and customers in China. The company connects suppliers and customers in the food service industry through its online platform. It offers a selection of products at competitive prices through its website and mobile applications as well as it offers convenient payment options and comprehensive customer services.JMU Ltd offers online platform for providing B2B services to food-industry suppliers and customers in China. It offers products through online direct sales and online marketplace. Its products include food ingredients, seasonings, furniture and other.