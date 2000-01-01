Company Profile

Mercury General Corp is an insurance holding company operating in the property-casualty market, where it focuses on low-cost auto insurance for individuals, with operations in nearly 13 United States of America states. However, most of its business--about 75% of premiums--comes from California, where it was established by George Joseph, the current company chairman and majority owner. Its insurance is distributed exclusively through independent agents.Mercury General Corp is an insurance holding company. It is engaged in writing personal automobile insurance as well as homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance.