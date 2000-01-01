Company Profile

Mercury Systems Inc provides electronics and technologies to defense prime contractors. Its products include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency and microwave assemblies, and other electronic components. These products include data signal, sensor, and image processing capabilities, common in military applications. Mercury deploys these products on behalf of the contractors and the U.S. Department of Defense by leveraging proprietary technologies and those from other commercial suppliers. The firm generates a majority of its revenue in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe and Asia-Pacific.Mercury Systems Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the USA for critical defense and intelligence programs. The Company delivers affordable solutions, service and support to defense prime contractors.