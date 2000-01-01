Merdeka Financial Group Ltd (SEHK:8163)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8163
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8163
- Market CapHKD22.520m
- SymbolSEHK:8163
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINKYG6021S1527
Company Profile
Merdeka Financial Services Group Ltd is an investment holding company, engaged in trading, financial services, and information technology businesses. Majority of its revenue comes from the Trading business segment.