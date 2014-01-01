Meredith Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MDP)

North American company
Company Info - MDP

  • Market Cap$1.096bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MDP
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5894331017

Company Profile

Meredith Corp is an American media company that focuses on publications and marketing services around the home, family, food, and lifestyle markets. The company operates two divisions: national media and local media. The national media segment publishes magazines such as Every Day with Rachael Ray, Better Homes and Gardens, Family Fun, and Parents; this segment is the source of the majority of Meredith's revenue. The local media segment owns over 15 television stations around the United States. In 2014, the company announced a 10-year licensing agreement with Martha Stewart Omnimedia to acquire the rights to Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, and marthastewart.com.Meredith Corp is a media company operating in America. The company focuses on publishing and marketing entertainment content which include home, family, food and lifestyle.

