Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp Inc operates as a bank. It provides services such as checking, savings, loans, credit cards, corporate banking, commercial banking, cash management, institutional banking, personal online banking, business online banking, and other banking services. The bank generates its revenue in the form of net interests.Meridian Bancorp Inc owns and operates the East Boston Savings Bank. Through East Boston Savings Bank, it offers deposit accounts, loan products to individuals and businesses. The company operates its business across multiple locations in Massachusetts.