Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas along with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. It focuses on exploring and developing the Espigao manganese project, the Ariquemes tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia. It also undertakes the Bom Futuro project tin JV area; and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia.Meridian Mining SE is a mining company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties.