MeridianLink Inc (NYSE:MLNK)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLNK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLNK

  • Market Cap$1.993bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MLNK
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS58985J1051

Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies.

Latest MLNK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .