Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a South Jordan, Utah, based medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm currently reports through two overarching units, Cardiovascular (96% of 2018 revenue) and Endoscopy (4%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for approximately 55% of 2018 revenue and international sales making up the remaining 45%.Merit Medical Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells medical devices used in interventional and diagnostic procedures. Its products are used in thoracic surgery, interventional nephrology, vascular surgery, and oncology and pain management.