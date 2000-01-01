Meritage Homes Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MTH)
- Market Cap$3.272bn
- SymbolNYSE:MTH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINUS59001A1025
Meritage Homes Corp is an American residential construction company that primarily builds single-family and active adult housing communities across the western, southern, and southeastern parts of the United States. Meritage Homes has a homebuilding presence in over 25 metro markets and has expanded its presence in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The company is considered one of the industry's leading energy-efficient homebuilders. Meritage completes approximately 6,000 home orders annually, and the majority of its revenue is derived from move-up single-family homes, followed by active adult housing communities.Meritage Homes Corp is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The company offer homes that are designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers primarily focused on first-time and first move-up buyers. Its operations are spread across USA.