Company Profile

Meritor Inc is a manufacturer of automobile parts for commercial vehicles and industrial markets. The company offers drivetrain, axle, brake, and suspension solutions for commercial trucks, trailers, buses, coaches, off-highway machinery, and defence contractors. The company serves original equipment markets as well as the aftermarket segment for the transportation and industrial sectors. Meritor generates the majority of its revenue from its commercial truck and industrial segment. Geographically, sales are focused on North American markets.Meritor Inc is a supplier of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors.