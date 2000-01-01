Merlin Entertainments (LSE:MERL)

UK company
Market Info - MERL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MERL

  • Market Cap£4.655bn
  • SymbolLSE:MERL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BDZT6P94

Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments PLC is prevalent in the media industry. The company's main business is the operation of theme parks. Most of its revenue is derived from its Midway Attractions division, which constitutes of indoor venues.

