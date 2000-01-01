Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MRUS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MRUS
- Market Cap$472.030m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MRUS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINNL0011606264
Company Profile
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics.