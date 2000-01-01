Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories Inc provides control products and services. Its Instruments division manufactures quality-control instruments and disposable products for the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, air sampling, and semiconductor industries. The Sterilization and disinfection control division provides testing services, as well as biological and chemical indicators used to assess the efficacy of sterilization and disinfection processes. The Continuous monitoring division designs, develops and markets systems used to monitor environmental parameters, such as temperature and humidity. The biopharmaceutical development division develops and manufactures automated systems for protein analysis. The company generates most of the revenue from the United States.Mesa Laboratories Inc designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products and also manufactures and markets biological indicators and distributes chemical indicators.