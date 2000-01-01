Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MTR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MTR

  • Market Cap$8.310m
  • SymbolNYSE:MTR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5906601068

Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties located in the: Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and San Juan Basin Field of Colorado.Mesa Royalty Trust is a grantor trust. It holds interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States.

Latest MTR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .