Company Profile

Mesabi Trust operates as a royalty trust in the United States. The company involves in the conservation and protection of the assets held. Its principally wholly-owned segment is iron ore mining segment and it generates income from the Peter Mitchell Mine, an iron mine located near Babbitt, Minnesota, at the eastern end of the Mesabi Iron Range. The principal assets of the firm consist of two different interests in certain properties in the Mesabi Iron Range and beneficial interest in the Mesabi Land Trust.