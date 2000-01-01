Company Profile

Mesoblast is a small cap biotech company with listings on both the ASX and the Nasdaq. The company has acquired the rights to develop and commercialize certain regenerative medicine technologies aimed at innovative ways of treating inflammatory diseases. Of their product pipeline, three product candidates are currently in phase three trials, with the first drug in the FDA approval application process and a possible U.S. launch date in early fiscal 2021. The company has sold the rights to develop and commercialize some of its technologies in Japan, Europe and China from which it earns milestone and ongoing licence revenues once the products are marketed. Mesoblast is currently in the R&D phase and is loss-making.Mesoblast Ltd is engaged in the development of biologic products for the broad field of regenerative medicine. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.