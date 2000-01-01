Company Profile

Meta Financial Group Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. It's a wholly-owned full-service banking subsidiary of Meta Financial, is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis. Meta has three business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Corporate Services/Other.Meta Financial Group Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company is engaged in two core businesses namely, retail banking and Meta Payment Systems.