Company Profile

META Growth Corp is a retailer of legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Co, Meta Cannabis Supply Co, and NewLeaf Cannabis recreational cannabis retail stores, Meta Growth enables the public to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis.National Access Cannabis Corp is a healthcare service provider. It is in the business of providing cannabinoid education and introducing patients to medical cannabis treatments by its national network of physicians and health professionals.