Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Market Info - MMAT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MMAT
- Market Cap$788.320m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MMAT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINUS59134N1046
Company Profile
Meta Materials Inc is a developer of functional materials and nanocomposites for a broad range of applications. Its a technology platform that encompasses three core capabilities, holography, lithography, and wireless sensing which is software and AI-design driven. Its products include Nanoweb, Holooptix, MetaAir, and Glucowise.