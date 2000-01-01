Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT)

North American company
Company Info - MMAT

  • Market Cap$788.320m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MMAT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINUS59134N1046

Company Profile

Meta Materials Inc is a developer of functional materials and nanocomposites for a broad range of applications. Its a technology platform that encompasses three core capabilities, holography, lithography, and wireless sensing which is software and AI-design driven. Its products include Nanoweb, Holooptix, MetaAir, and Glucowise.

