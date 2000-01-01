Metacrine Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MTCR)

North American company
Company Info - MTCR

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MTCR
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS59101E1038

Company Profile

Metacrine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases.

