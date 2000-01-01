Metacrine Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MTCR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MTCR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MTCR
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MTCR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS59101E1038
Company Profile
Metacrine Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases.