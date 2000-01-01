Company Profile

Metal Tiger PLC operates in the natural resources sector. The company is primarily engaged in precious metals exploration and base metals aggregation in South-East Asia. Its business is organized into two divisions for its investment interests in the natural resources sector; Direct Equities and Direct Projects. Through its business divisions it involves in strategic investments in resource exploration and development companies and it engages in Direct Projects along with its subsidiaries. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from the Direct Projects division.