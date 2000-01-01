MetalCorp Ltd (TSX:MTC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MTC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MTC
- Market CapCAD0.940m
- SymbolTSX:MTC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA5911451071
Company Profile
MetalCorp Ltd is in the business of mineral exploration and development of properties. The principal business activities of the company include acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in Hemlo East property, Big Lake copper-zinc massive sulfide property, North Rock Property, and Black Bear Property.MetalCorp Ltd is in the business of mineral exploration and development of properties. Its principal business activities of the company include acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties.