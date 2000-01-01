Metalex Ventures Ltd (TSX:MTX)

North American company
Market Info - MTX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MTX

  • Market CapCAD2.260m
  • SymbolTSX:MTX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5909152038

Company Profile

Metalex Ventures Ltd is a Canadian-based exploration company. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal projects are Kyle Lake (U2), Ring of Fire, Attawapiskat, Quebec, and Morocco.Metalex Ventures Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its exploration and evaluation assets include Kyle Lake Project, Wemindji James Bay Property, James Bay Lowlands Property and Attawapiskat Property.

