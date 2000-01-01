Company Profile

Metalex Ventures Ltd is a Canadian-based exploration company. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal projects are Kyle Lake (U2), Ring of Fire, Attawapiskat, Quebec, and Morocco.Metalex Ventures Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its exploration and evaluation assets include Kyle Lake Project, Wemindji James Bay Property, James Bay Lowlands Property and Attawapiskat Property.