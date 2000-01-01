Metalliance (HCM) (EURONEXT:MLETA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLETA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLETA

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLETA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010492181

Company Profile

Metalliance (HCM) is engaged in the design and manufacture of specific handling machines and equipment. Its products are equipment for control and scanning vehicles; public works construction equipment; vibratory handling and industrial equipment.

Latest MLETA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .