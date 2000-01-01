Metalliance (HCM) (EURONEXT:MLETA)
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLETA
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINFR0010492181
Company Profile
Metalliance (HCM) is engaged in the design and manufacture of specific handling machines and equipment. Its products are equipment for control and scanning vehicles; public works construction equipment; vibratory handling and industrial equipment.