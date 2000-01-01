Metallica Minerals Ltd (ASX:MLM)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLM

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:MLM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MLM0

Company Profile

Metallica Minerals Ltd is engaged in the mineral exploration, evaluation and progressing development of its bauxite project. The company's project interests include Urquhart Bauxite, Urquhart HMS, and Esmeralda graphite project.Metallica Minerals Ltd is engaged in the mineral exploration, evaluation and progressing development of its bauxite project. The company's project interests includes Urquhart Bauxite and Urquhart HMS among others.

Latest MLM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .